Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 56,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 122,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several research firms have commented on SGHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $483.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.77.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.83% and a negative net margin of 120.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

