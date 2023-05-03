SIGA Technologies (SIGA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

SIGA stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Articles

