Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $203.72 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $203.72 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,292.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00304312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00538707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00066909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00411784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,918,992,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

