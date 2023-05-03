Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 261,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 441,714 shares.The stock last traded at $55.36 and had previously closed at $61.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shutterstock Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,140.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,140.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Shutterstock by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

