Short Interest in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Declines By 5.9%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brink’s Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 169,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.