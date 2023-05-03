Short Interest in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Drops By 6.7%

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Modiv Price Performance

Shares of MDV opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.15. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Modiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDV shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Stories

