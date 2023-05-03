Short Interest in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Drops By 6.7%

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Modiv Price Performance
Shares of MDV opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.15. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.25.
Modiv Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Featured Stories
