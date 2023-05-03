Short Interest in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Expands By 12.0%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

MEI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. 84,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,793. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

