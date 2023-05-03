Short Interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Declines By 5.7%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 7,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 3,051,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

