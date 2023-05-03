Short Interest in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Declines By 8.6%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 528,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

MATW stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 163,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

MATW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

