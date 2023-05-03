Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Drops By 9.3%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 461,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MRIN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 74,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 91.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

