Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Drops By 9.3%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 461,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Marin Software Price Performance
NASDAQ MRIN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 74,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.