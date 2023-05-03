Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Declines By 8.4%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,468,000,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Price Performance

Shares of LILM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,997,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,550. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lilium Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.