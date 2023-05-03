Short Interest in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Rises By 7.6%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 7,660,000 shares. Approximately 23.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTH. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,196. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $21.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

