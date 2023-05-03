Short Interest in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Rises By 6.4%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 24.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,161. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $696.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Kura Sushi USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 899,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 317,623 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

