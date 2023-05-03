Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Expands By 5.4%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ JBSS traded up $7.27 on Wednesday, reaching $113.38. 217,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $119.33.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

