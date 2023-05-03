Short Interest in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Rises By 8.6%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 11,450,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $166,394.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $166,394.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,507 shares of company stock worth $4,031,951. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.86.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

