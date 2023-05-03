Short Interest in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Drops By 8.1%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Trading Up 27.5 %

NASDAQ IMTX traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $715.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immatics Company Profile

IMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

