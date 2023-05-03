Short Interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Decreases By 6.0%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 20,440,000 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

HYZN remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,332. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $195.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

