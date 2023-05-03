Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Drops By 12.3%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 621,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houston American Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Houston American Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Houston American Energy Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 132,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.58 and a quick ratio of 24.57. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.60.
About Houston American Energy
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
