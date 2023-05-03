Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Drops By 12.3%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 621,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houston American Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Houston American Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 132,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.58 and a quick ratio of 24.57. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

