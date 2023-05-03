Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expands By 5.4%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.06. 100,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,515. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.