Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Expands By 8.0%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HMC opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

