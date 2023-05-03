Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Decreases By 6.8%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. 97,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

