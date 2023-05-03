Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expands By 10.4%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 331,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,744 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

