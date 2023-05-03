Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Declines By 8.7%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.