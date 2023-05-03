Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Increases By 7.5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 593,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,976. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.73. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

