Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Drops By 6.0%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 10,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,588 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. 5,862,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

