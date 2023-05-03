Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rises By 9.3%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

