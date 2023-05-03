Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Rises By 6.9%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 511,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 39,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,181. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. Research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

