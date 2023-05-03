Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Declines By 8.3%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Escalade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Escalade by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 36.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. 18,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

ESCA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

