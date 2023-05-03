Short Interest in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Rises By 7.5%

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $51,978,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 6,806.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 851,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,238,000 after buying an additional 839,389 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $38,546,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,867,000 after acquiring an additional 450,715 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of ENOV traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. 105,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,517. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -295.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $68.15.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.