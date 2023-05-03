Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Rises By 6.0%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecovyst Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on ECVT. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ECVT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 404,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,356. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.91. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Articles

