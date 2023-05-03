Short Interest in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Increases By 7.2%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.00. 740,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Denbury by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,404,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,111,000 after acquiring an additional 101,446 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Denbury by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,450 shares during the period.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.