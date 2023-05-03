Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Declines By 6.3%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.