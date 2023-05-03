Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Declines By 6.3%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.
Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $22.85.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.