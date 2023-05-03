Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Increases By 8.7%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,639,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,520,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 232,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

