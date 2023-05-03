Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Declines By 6.8%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 441,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

