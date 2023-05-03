Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Drops By 9.7%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

ChampionX Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ChampionX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ChampionX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ChampionX by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 675,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

