Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Drops By 9.7%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX
In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ChampionX
ChampionX Stock Performance
CHX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 675,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChampionX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
