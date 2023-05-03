Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expands By 5.3%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calix Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 867,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

