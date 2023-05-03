Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Drops By 8.2%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DMB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 33,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,121. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Insider Transactions at BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.