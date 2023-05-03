Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Drops By 8.7%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 2.7 %

BLDE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,569. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.11 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $52,182.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,399,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $52,182.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,399,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 49,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $139,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,669,496 shares in the company, valued at $21,704,673.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,631 shares of company stock valued at $429,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,553.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

