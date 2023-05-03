Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expands By 8.2%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.89 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

