Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Drops By 10.2%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 15,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Institutional Trading of BCE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCE opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

