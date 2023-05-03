Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Declines By 10.1%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 595,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of B traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 250,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,062. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 380.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

