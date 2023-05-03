Short Interest in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Decreases By 6.9%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 99,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 69,929,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,666,563. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

