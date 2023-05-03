Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Drops By 7.4%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Arista Networks Trading Down 15.7 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.