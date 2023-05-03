Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Grows By 7.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 129,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $560.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRX. Barclays cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 196,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 325,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

