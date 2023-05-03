Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expands By 8.3%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.16. 1,773,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,734. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average is $160.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.