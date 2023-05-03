Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Declines By 8.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $820.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

