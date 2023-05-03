Short Interest in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expands By 9.3%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $89.11. 1,311,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

