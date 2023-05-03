Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Declines By 6.1%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 13,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.04. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

