Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Drops By 8.7%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 576,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aegon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,353,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 64,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Aegon stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.1288 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

