Short Interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Grows By 7.0%

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

NYSE ACN opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

